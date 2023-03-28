HB Wealth Management LLC Has $10.27 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,538 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.49. 768,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,261,708. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day moving average of $79.72. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $150.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.