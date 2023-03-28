HB Wealth Management LLC Has $14.47 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $14,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Albemarle by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

ALB traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $221.80. The stock had a trading volume of 695,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,956. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $185.15 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The company’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,836 shares of company stock worth $1,917,699. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

