HB Wealth Management LLC Has $6.38 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $146.45. 443,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,957. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.60 and a 200 day moving average of $145.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

