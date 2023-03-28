HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 34,619 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,619 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.91.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.96. 263,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.29. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $136.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.37%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.