HB Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VBR stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,233. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $181.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.61.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

