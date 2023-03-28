Head-To-Head Analysis: DocGo (DCGO) and Its Peers

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare DocGo to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DocGo and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get DocGo alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocGo 0 0 2 0 3.00 DocGo Competitors 9 153 301 0 2.63

DocGo currently has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 41.41%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 58.84%. Given DocGo’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DocGo has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DocGo has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocGo’s peers have a beta of 1.52, suggesting that their average share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

36.9% of DocGo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of DocGo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DocGo and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DocGo $440.52 million $34.58 million 25.78 DocGo Competitors $1.43 billion -$99.23 million -5.95

DocGo’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than DocGo. DocGo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares DocGo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocGo 7.85% 12.80% 9.50% DocGo Competitors -122.69% -179.43% -25.81%

Summary

DocGo beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

DocGo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocGo, Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; COVID-19 testing; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.