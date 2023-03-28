Head to Head Review: Solid Power (SLDP) and Its Competitors

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) is one of 61 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Solid Power to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Solid Power and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Solid Power alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 0 5 2 0 2.29 Solid Power Competitors 72 460 990 51 2.65

Solid Power presently has a consensus target price of $5.30, indicating a potential upside of 90.65%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 42.93%. Given Solid Power’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Solid Power is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power $11.79 million -$9.56 million -55.59 Solid Power Competitors $684.41 million $11.54 million 3.96

This table compares Solid Power and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Solid Power’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Solid Power. Solid Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.0% of Solid Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Solid Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Power and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power -81.05% -1.72% -1.58% Solid Power Competitors -85.31% -121.72% -18.97%

Volatility & Risk

Solid Power has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Power’s rivals have a beta of 0.59, indicating that their average stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Solid Power rivals beat Solid Power on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Solid Power

(Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.