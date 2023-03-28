Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
Headwater Exploration Price Performance
CDDRF opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. Headwater Exploration has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
About Headwater Exploration
Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.
