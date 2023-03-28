Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Healthcare Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,710. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.93. Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $26.68.

Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.4609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.96%.

Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

