Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barrington Research from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of HSII opened at $30.26 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $42.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 384.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

