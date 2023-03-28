Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.78. 162,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,971. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $18.88.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

