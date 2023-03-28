Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Up 62.4% in March

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the February 28th total of 47,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 122,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 81,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $237,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,078,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,004.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Heritage Global news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 48,113 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $135,678.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,030,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,367,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 81,795 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $237,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,078,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,829,004.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 438,643 shares of company stock worth $1,266,731. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 111,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 20,246 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 21,877 shares during the period. 15.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HGBL stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 102,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,784. The firm has a market cap of $105.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Heritage Global has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 million during the quarter.

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

