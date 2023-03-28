Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $179.78 million and approximately $273,824.83 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $4.92 or 0.00018037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025918 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00030282 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018181 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00204535 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,306.20 or 1.00088752 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.8815975 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $271,889.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

