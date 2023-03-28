Hermez Network Price Hits $4.94 on Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $180.35 million and approximately $269,158.64 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.94 or 0.00018011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.8815975 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $271,889.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

