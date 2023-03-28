HI Price Reaches $0.0108 on Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, HI has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $29.94 million and approximately $490,702.12 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007651 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025789 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00030166 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018174 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00204499 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,414.55 or 1.00006091 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01111447 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $659,381.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.