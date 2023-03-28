HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Major Shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc Sells 82,355 Shares

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 82,355 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $881,198.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,094,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,314,456.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HireRight alerts:

On Friday, March 24th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 139,602 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,496,533.44.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 56,375 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $615,615.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 82,979 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $908,620.05.

On Friday, March 17th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 80,409 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $870,025.38.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 120,503 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $1,290,587.13.

On Monday, March 13th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 145,354 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $1,562,555.50.

On Friday, March 10th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 320,600 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $3,472,098.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 39,000 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $415,740.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 36,500 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $404,055.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 57,000 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $636,690.00.

HireRight Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of HRT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,411. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 million, a PE ratio of -42.68 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $175.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.03 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of HireRight from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of HireRight in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of HireRight in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in HireRight by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in HireRight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.