Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hitachi Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Hitachi stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.16. 14,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,070. Hitachi has a 1 year low of $83.49 and a 1 year high of $109.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.19 and its 200 day moving average is $99.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Hitachi alerts:

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $23.61 billion during the quarter. Hitachi had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hitachi will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Hitachi

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hitachi in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology (IT), Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemicals and Others. The IT segment handles systems integration, consulting, control systems, cloud services, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.