Hixon Zuercher LLC Buys 161 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,908 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.09. 2,956,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,172,259. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.06. The company has a market capitalization of $243.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $91.22.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

