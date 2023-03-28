Hixon Zuercher LLC Has $590,000 Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,243,000 after buying an additional 2,819,399 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5,699.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,593,000 after buying an additional 1,480,055 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,591,000 after buying an additional 1,112,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,416,000 after buying an additional 674,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,278. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.54.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.49%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.13.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

