Hixon Zuercher LLC Sells 121 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hixon Zuercher LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 1.6% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.82.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,721 shares of company stock valued at $7,754,792 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $188.98. 43,804,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,820,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

