HKD.com DAO (HDAO) Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

HKD.com DAO (HDAO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. HKD.com DAO has a market capitalization of $895.59 million and approximately $148,870.47 worth of HKD.com DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HKD.com DAO token can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001526 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HKD.com DAO has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HKD.com DAO Token Profile

HKD.com DAO was first traded on February 13th, 2022. HKD.com DAO’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. HKD.com DAO’s official website is www.hkd.com/dao. The official message board for HKD.com DAO is blockchain.news/news/hdao-soared-increase-1469-percent-immediately-after-listing. HKD.com DAO’s official Twitter account is @hkd_exchange.

Buying and Selling HKD.com DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “HDAO (HKD.com DAO) is a decentralised blockchain digital asset developed based on Ethereum, Tron and Matic Network, with a total of 10 billion supply. HDAO is the only token utilised in the entire HKD.com ecosystem. HKD.com is also dedicated to empowering HDAO as its platform token with various use cases implemented in the HKD.com exchange platform. HKD.com DAO is made up of a community of HDAO holders, the Vision of HKD.com DAO is to foster a fair and open financial infrastructure via the token economy. the HDAO reward system encourages more users to join the community, HKD.com DAO aims to incubate more quality projects with intentions to propel the growth of Hong Kong digital asset space.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HKD.com DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HKD.com DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HKD.com DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

