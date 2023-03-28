holoride Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $25.22 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. holoride has a total market cap of $25.22 million and $121,100.91 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, holoride has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0425 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,779.11 or 0.06518429 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00061286 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00041540 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00021461 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006934 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00017791 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000744 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.04255066 USD and is down -8.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $134,784.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars.

