Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last Week

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00007180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $97.93 million and $44.14 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.72745809 USD and is down -6.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $40,000,857.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

