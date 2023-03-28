Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (HOVNP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on April 15th

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Trading Down 0.3 %

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A stock opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $22.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

In other Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $666,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,441.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

