Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW) Short Interest Update

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 122.4% from the February 28th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Humacyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HUMAW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.67. 13,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,615. Humacyte has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Humacyte stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 223,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Humacyte were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.