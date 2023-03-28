Hycroft Mining (HYMC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th.
NASDAQ HYMC opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. Hycroft Mining has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a current ratio of 9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.97.
In other news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 600,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.53, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,646,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,738.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,879,543 shares of company stock worth $1,702,654. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.
