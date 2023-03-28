Hydro One (TSE:H) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.38

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$38.38 and last traded at C$38.37, with a volume of 197216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$37.92.

Several brokerages have commented on H. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.11.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.25.

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of C$1.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hydro One Limited will post 1.7486936 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.12%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

