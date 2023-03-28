Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,400 shares, a growth of 110.3% from the February 28th total of 160,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Iberdrola Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IBDSF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.30. 8,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,662. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $12.37.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

