IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. IDEX makes up about 2.6% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned 0.12% of IDEX worth $20,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter valued at about $569,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IEX traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $223.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,057. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.10. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $246.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.91.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

