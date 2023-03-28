ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Stock Price Down 3.4%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 347,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,424,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 204.93% and a negative return on equity of 100.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 5.3% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 584,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 203,569 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 390.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,031,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 820,722 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,624,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

