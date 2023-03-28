Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.97

Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.97 and last traded at $62.54, with a volume of 1539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Industrias Bachoco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

Industrias Bachoco Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Institutional Trading of Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 2.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the second quarter valued at $939,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About Industrias Bachoco

(Get Rating)

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.