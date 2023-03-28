Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM) Insider Purchases A$36,925.00 in Stock

Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM – Get Rating) insider Lisa Harker acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.48 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,925.00 ($24,616.67).
Infomedia Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.
Infomedia Company Profile
See Also
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
Receive News & Ratings for Infomedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infomedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.