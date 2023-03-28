Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM) Insider Purchases A$36,925.00 in Stock

Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM – Get Rating) insider Lisa Harker acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.48 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,925.00 ($24,616.67).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Infomedia Ltd, a technology company, develops and supplies electronic parts catalogues, service quoting software, and e-commerce solutions for the automotive industry worldwide. The company offers parts solutions, including Microcat EPC, an electronic parts catalogue; Microcat PartsBridge for collision parts ordering; Microcat Market for mechanical parts ordering; Microcat CRM, an online CRM for wholesale parts; Microcat Messenger, an instant messaging tool; and Microcat EPC Origins.

