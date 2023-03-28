Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 712.86 ($8.76).

Several brokerages have recently commented on INF. Barclays boosted their target price on Informa from GBX 725 ($8.91) to GBX 765 ($9.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.21) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Informa alerts:

Informa Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of INF opened at GBX 669.20 ($8.22) on Thursday. Informa has a 12-month low of GBX 498.80 ($6.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 707.60 ($8.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,415.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 671.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 613.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.87.

Informa Increases Dividend

About Informa

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 6.80 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from Informa’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1%. Informa’s payout ratio is presently 11,111.11%.

(Get Rating)

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.