Insider Buying: Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Major Shareholder Purchases 55,154 Shares of Stock

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 55,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $3,364,394.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,520,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,756,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Southwest Gas Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of SWX stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $61.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.75 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.27.
Southwest Gas Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.11%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on SWX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.60.
Southwest Gas Company Profile
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.
Read More
