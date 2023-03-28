Insider Buying: Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Major Shareholder Purchases 55,154 Shares of Stock

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 55,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $3,364,394.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,520,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,756,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Southwest Gas Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SWX stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $61.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.75 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.27.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 43.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after buying an additional 32,157 shares in the last quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 15.8% in the third quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 535,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,357,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.60.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

