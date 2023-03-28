Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the February 28th total of 87,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,065,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ISNPY traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $14.76. 205,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,072. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.42.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.46.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.