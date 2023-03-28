Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Gap Up to $47.88

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.88, but opened at $54.01. Intra-Cellular Therapies shares last traded at $56.00, with a volume of 696,600 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 242.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $391,301.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,191.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $391,301.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,191.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 7,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $372,688.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,122.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,223 shares of company stock worth $11,749,484 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $721,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.