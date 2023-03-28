Intrua Financial LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 55,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 373,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,509,000 after acquiring an additional 12,514 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 24,972 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
SPYV stock opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.10.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
