Intrua Financial LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 55,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 373,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,509,000 after acquiring an additional 12,514 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 24,972 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV stock opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.10.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.