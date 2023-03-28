Intrua Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Intrua Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Intrua Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $139.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $161.24.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

