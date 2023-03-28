Intrua Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 25.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,826,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $825,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,619,000 after purchasing an additional 496,949 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 13.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,224,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,271 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 31.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,302,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,431 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,568,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,532,000 after purchasing an additional 112,185 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

Shares of BCE opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.713 dividend. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.65%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

