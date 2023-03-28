Intrua Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 108,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after buying an additional 64,056 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000.

Shares of CLTL opened at $105.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.41. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 1 year low of $104.81 and a 1 year high of $105.82.

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

