Intrua Financial LLC Sells 752 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Intrua Financial LLC lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up about 0.8% of Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.34. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enbridge Profile

A number of analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

