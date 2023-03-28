InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2155 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

IVT opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.43. InvenTrust Properties has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at about $171,169,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,167,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth about $44,161,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,038,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 167.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 776,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,016,000 after purchasing an additional 485,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

