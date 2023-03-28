Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.34 and last traded at $14.23. Approximately 355,804 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 340,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36.

Get Invesco DB Oil Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Oil Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 93.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund during the third quarter valued at $205,000.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.