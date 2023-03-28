Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Down 41.3% in March

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the February 28th total of 169,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth $79,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance

OIA traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 42,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,301. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

