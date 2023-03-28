Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Shares Sold by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC cut its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Intrua Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Intrua Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $6,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,958,000 after acquiring an additional 412,101 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,073,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 30,886 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after acquiring an additional 650,217 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 485,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,401,000 after acquiring an additional 86,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 380,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QQQM opened at $127.00 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $104.62 and a 52-week high of $152.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.15.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

