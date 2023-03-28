Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 100,595 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the previous session’s volume of 38,711 shares.The stock last traded at $39.45 and had previously closed at $39.55.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.86. The company has a market cap of $593.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQAL. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.