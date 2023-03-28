Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Short Interest Update

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 146.8% from the February 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICMB. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 127,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 78,065 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 601.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 77,581 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 12.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ ICMB traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.94 million, a P/E ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Dividend Announcement

Investcorp Credit Management BDC ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

