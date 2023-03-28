Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB) Short Interest Update

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the February 28th total of 26,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 4,722.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IVCB remained flat at $10.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 166,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,517. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $11.39.

About Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

