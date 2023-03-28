Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 28th (BBD.B, BMEA, CMMC, E, EGLX, SAM, TGNA, TUD, VKTX, YGR)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 28th:

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$70.00 to C$75.00.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $37.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.00 to C$2.20.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$3.00 to C$2.75.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.25.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) was given a C$1.02 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.00.

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$4.50 to C$3.50.

Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) was given a C$0.67 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $18.00.

Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) was given a C$3.51 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $20.00 to $30.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $20.00 to $31.00.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$3.80 to C$3.30.

