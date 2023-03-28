Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 7,077 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 44% compared to the average volume of 4,900 put options.

World Wrestling Entertainment Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WWE traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,423. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $55.09 and a 1 year high of $93.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.83.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.25 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 47.41% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.96%.

WWE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,473,000 after purchasing an additional 20,673 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,578,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,698,000 after buying an additional 25,941 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 112.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,227,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,688,000 after buying an additional 648,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,367,000 after buying an additional 38,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,636,000 after acquiring an additional 206,413 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.